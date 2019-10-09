The Best Adventure Travel Essentials That’ll Last You (Almost) Forever

4. Bombas Men’s Pima Cotton Striped Crew Neck T-Shirt Get It

When you’re traveling, you want pieces you can seamlessly mix and match. You also need those staples to be fuss-free (e.g. no wrinkling, no uncomfortable tags). Bombas perfected socks, so it should come as no surprise that they nailed T-shirts. Their striped crew neck is an airplane godsend. It’s made entirely from pima cotton, a high-end variation that has a longer fiber. It’s resistant to pilling, and feels silky against your skin. The mid-weight construction and fit help the shirt drape down, skimming over your body rather than clinging too tightly. It’s flattering and keeps its cool, and could you really ask more from a classic tee?

[$36; bombas.com]