The Best Adventure Travel Essentials That’ll Last You (Almost) Forever

5. Danner Mountain 600 Get It

If you’re trekking, hiking, or scrambling, you need a solid boot to provide stability and ankle support. Danner’s Mountain 600 maintains an iconic heritage look, but ramps up the technical specs. The brand chose lighter leather for the upper, then lined it with Danner Dry, which touts 100 percent waterproofing. Don’t worry, the barrier lets your dogs breathe, and draws moisture out, too. Boots of yesteryear might’ve been bulletproof, but they also felt like it; they were clunky, heavy, and damn near impossible to break in. The Mountain 600 has a unique engineered midsole made with a specialized synthetic rubber and EVA to soften the blow of each step. It’s more flexible and cushioned, working cohesively with the flex lines of the Vibram Fuga outsole to let your foot splay, providing more security on uneven terrain. The ultra-grippy lug pattern clings to rocks at multiple angles, ensuring steadfast footing on the sloppiest trails.

[$180; danner.com]