The Best Adventure Travel Essentials That’ll Last You (Almost) Forever

6. Patagonia Men’s Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Get It

Fleece jackets and sweatshirts are stellar in theory, but if the fleece runs along the inside, too, the odds of overheating are high. Patagonia’s combated that pain point with sherpa fleece. On the outside, you get the coziness of a mock sheep’s fleece, while the inside has a bonded lining. The membrane is made from a warp-knit mesh that loves to breathe. It has a wicking finish, so when you start to work up a sweat—running through the airport, hiking up a mountain, exploring a new city—that heat escapes and moisture gets drawn through. Conversely, when the weather turns gusty, that liner is windproof; there’s also a wind flap running along the length of the zipper to keep you toasty. A high collar, roomy pockets, and handsome color blocking top this off as our favorite autumn jacket.

[$199; patagonia.com]