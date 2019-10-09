The Best Adventure Travel Essentials That’ll Last You (Almost) Forever

7. Hill City Merino Cashmere Beanie Get It

It’s funny how difficult it is to find everyday staples you absolutely love—hats especially. Maybe you’ve got a few ball caps you adore, but beanies? Probably not. Loads of ’em get absurdly itchy or make your head too hot. And, unless you have a shaved head, you’re stuck with committing to the beanie lest you don hat hair all day. The blend of merino wool and cashmere in Hill City’s addresses that issue. We especially love the snug fit—perfectly in between a fisherman’s cap and a slouchy beanie. Opt from neutrals (grey heather and black) and jewel tones (gold, navy, and bright red); they’re all brilliant.

[$48; hillcity.gap.com]