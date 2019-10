8. Duluth Trading Men’s Free Swingin’ Wicking Flannel Shirt Get It

Duluth Trading’s Free Swingin’ flannel is a fall godsend. It’s 25 percent lighter than your typical flannel, constructed from a cotton blend for that kitten-soft feel and polyester for some sweat-wicking airiness. Underarm gussets and a big-swing back enhance your mobility to boot.

[$59.50; duluthtrading.com]