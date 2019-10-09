The Best Adventure Travel Essentials That’ll Last You (Almost) Forever

9. VEJA V-10 Extra White Black Get It

If your fall travels bring you somewhere temperate (or you’re just not ready to rock boots yet), nab a pair of kicks you can wear everywhere. VEJA’s ethos strikes a balance between style and sustainability. Its minimalist designs make it so the shoes never look out of place in the airport, on the streets, or out to dinner. You can go as simplistic as all white or opt for pops of color. But we really love its sustainability story. The French footwear brand sources wild rubber for the panels, logo, insole, and outsole from the Brazilian Amazon. The rest of the materials comprise recycled polyester, organic cotton, and ecological synthetic materials.

[~$137; veja-store.com]