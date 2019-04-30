More than just jumbo-size smartphones, smart displays make video calls, show you who’s at the door, and preview your commute.

If you’re big into cooking, pop one on the counter to get recipes, tips, and how-to videos in a jiffy. Always running late? Make it your new alarm clock so you can get briefed on the day’s weather, traffic, and meeting schedule. And if you want yours to double as a do-it-all device, there are even ones with tilting screens so you can make video calls or watch your favorite show or movie from bed or a hammock in the backyard.

Here are five of our favorite Alexa– and Google Assistant–enabled smart displays for your home. Help is on the way.