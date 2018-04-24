By adding shoulder straps, manufacturers are finally making soft-sided coolers that travel easily to parks, campsites, and beaches. But which one is right for you? Here are five of the best backpack coolers you can buy, no matter what you’re putting in them.
Better Beer Haulers
5 Awesome Backpack Coolers That Will Keep Your Beer Ice Cold
5
