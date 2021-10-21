The Best Backyard Firepits to Stay Warm This Holiday Season

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The weather may be getting chillier out there now that we’re deep into Autumn. But there’s still something to just hanging out in the backyard with friends, taking in the fresh air. You don’t want to get too cold when the sun goes down though. This is why you need a backyard firepit.

A good firepit is gonna become a favorite fixture in your backyard when you pick one up. Not just in the Fall, but in the Spring and Summer as well. Being able to hang out for hours at a time with some warmth keeping the hangouts even more relaxed just can’t be beaten.

When you go out looking for some firepits, you will actually find that there is no shortage of options. And it can take you a long time to try and pick the one out that works best for you. This is why we have gone ahead and done a good deal of the work for you guys.

All you need to do is scroll on down and you will find 5 of the best backyard firepits for your perusal. There is sure to be something down there that’ll catch your eye and make the backyard all the more hospitable. So pick one out now and ride out the coming months in the backyard in comfort.

