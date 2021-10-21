Gear

The Best Backyard Firepits to Stay Warm This Holiday Season

Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill
5
Huckberry 1 / 5

Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill

GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content

Huckberry is always your go-to spot for any outdoor needs and this Firepit is one of the best examples of why. It’s sturdy and it looks good, fitting in well in any backyard. And you’ll get quite the fire going with this pit that is made to also allow you to grill some food up to. That ought to make the late-night hangs even more enjoyable.

Get It: Pick up the Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill ($349) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Supplement_10.12.21_300x490
More from Gear