The Best Backyard Firepits to Stay Warm This Holiday Season

Yaheetech 30″ Outdoor Fire Pit GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Get the fire roaring without worrying about loose embers causing any problems with this well-made fire pit that has a snazzy little skyline design on the side of it.

Get It: Pick up the Yaheetech 30″ Outdoor Fire Pit ($96; was $120) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!