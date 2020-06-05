The Best Biodegradable Soaps for Camping

With we start camping close to home and summer skiing spots begin to open up, staying on point with washing your hands during the pandemic is super important. Sure, you can continually keep dosing your hands with hand sanitizer when there isn’t soap available, but being able to fully wash your hands has been shown by the CDC to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

We dove into a couple biodegradable soaps that are available in small containers (making them super useful for camping in your truck, van, or in the backcountry), to see how well they work for scrubbing off your plates and your paws. The standard of cleaning was a dirty pan that cooked scrambled eggs for breakfast burritos, as well as how well it lathered and cleaned hands to keep us germ-free as we begin to embark into the outdoors.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

