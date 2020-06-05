The Best Biodegradable Soaps for Camping

Alpine Provisions Fir + Sage Castille Soap 2oz GET IT

I’ve been using Alpine Provisions Castile Body Wash for over a year now since I live in SLC’s watershed and it’s perhaps the best thing to use for shaving. It’s a concentrated and gentle soap made of organic olive and coconut oils along with sustainably sourced essential oils.

In short, it smells amazing and isn’t full of sketchy detergents. A little bit goes a long way in terms of lathering and it’s great for keeping your hands and face clean at the campsite. However, it didn’t tackle the dirty pan that well, but was substantially less harsh than the other trail soaps. All in all, the two-ounce bottle was the best for having a nice soap to lather and clean hands at the campsite.

[$2.50; alpineprovisions.com]

