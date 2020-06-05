The Best Biodegradable Soaps for Camping

Campsuds Biodegradable Concentrated Soap GET IT

The Campsuds annihilated the egg pan with ease. Just a few drops in some water provided quick and easy cleaning of the dish. It lathered up well, and while the other soaps here are concentrated I would say this one is much more potent.

I only had to place a tiny drop on my hands before adding water to properly wash them. What’s also nice is the bottle explains proper discarding of the biodegradable soap, so you don’t harm surrounding vegetation and wildlife.

[$6; rei.com]

