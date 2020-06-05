The Best Biodegradable Soaps for Camping

Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castille Liquid Soap 4oz GET IT

Perhaps the best of the bunch given its widespread availability and ability to clean while not being toxic. Dr. Bronner’s is made with organic oils and fair trade ingredients, and has no synthetics or harmful products. They were one of the first to lead in this realm, and their soap worked well for all tasks.

From washing dishes, properly cleaning hands to prevent germ spread, to quickly washing off from a dusty bike ride, it handled everything. It also comes in a variety of scents, though I personally like the 18-In-1 Hemp Lavender.

[$6; rei.com]

