The Best Biodegradable Soaps for Camping

Juniper Ridge Coastal Pine Travel Size

The Juniper Ridge Cascade Forest wash has a refreshing citrusy pine scent. The concentrated soap lathered up the dirty pan well for cleaning though it didn’t quite accomplish much, even with heavy scrubbing.

It cut grease better than the Alpine Provisions, so it could do some light-duty dishes, but it’s more appropriate for keeping up with good hygiene. Both, the Juniper Ridge and Alpine Provisions are a good option to keep in the truck outside of camping, as we travel to trailheads for biking and running, etc.

[$6; juniperridge.com]

