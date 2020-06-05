The Best Biodegradable Soaps for Camping

Sea to Summit Super Concentrated Wilderness Citronella Wash GET IT

Sea to Summit’s Super Concentrated Wash was another jack-of-all-trades soaps. It made for easy work of the egg pan with a cap full of soap and added water, and then was just as pleasant to properly wash my hands.

It felt less harsh than the Campsuds on my skin, and when compared to washing off some areas of my legs that had scrapes and nicks from trees it didn’t have a burning sensation. The citronella smell was nice, and apparently it can keep bugs away as well.

[$4.50; moosejaw.com]

