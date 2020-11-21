The fitness industry tends to save its best deals for December and January, when people are really starting to lean into the whole “new year, new you” idea—and need the tools to do it. As the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered gyms across the country and people remain (rightfully) wary of breaking a sweat in shared spaces, it’s become damn-near impossible for brands to keep their best at-home gear and equipment (think dumbbells and cardio machines) on their virtual shelves. As such, Black Friday 2020 will be predominantly online to avoid crowds in stores.

With people settling in for a long winter—and the majority of them still holding back on re-upping their gym memberships—fitness companies are stocked up and getting a jump on the season’s holiday sales to help everyone stay on top of their fitness goals. From splurge-worthy equipment to high-tech wearables, recovery gear to the best performance apparel, here’s everything you can score at a steal for Black Friday 2020.

The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals for 2020

WHOOP

Been pining for a WHOOP Strap 3.0? The wearable provides a greater look at your holistic health and fitness by establishing a recovery score—factored by your daily workout strain, stress, sleep, and heart rate variability—so you can train smarter. The company’s offering 25 percent off its annual membership (12 months). The deal runs from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. [whoop.com]

Nurvv Run Insoles

Nurvv’s smart insoles are $100 off at BestBuy and Amazon, or 30 percent off at NURVV between November 25 and 30. What makes these so unique are the 32 sensors that track metrics like step length, footstrike, and vertical oscillation while you perform certain running drills; they also sync with your headphones to provide personalized cues (like “shorten your stride” or “increase your cadence”) to help you run more efficiently. [nurvv.com]

Beats By Dre Totally Wireless Earphones

Save $90 on a pair of headphones that can stand up to the toughest workouts. These sweat-resistant wireless buds hook over the top of your ears for greater comfort and stability. Each one has volume and track controls, but the internal sensors can detect when you put them in your ear so the music kicks in as soon as you’re ready to go. And with nine hours of listening time, you could run a marathon, and then some. [$159.99, bestbuy.com]

Apple Watch Series 6

Target is offering $50 off the latest iteration of the Apple Watch. In addition to sleep tracking capabilities, new features let you measure blood oxygen levels and take an ECG from your wrist to track important health markers that may clue you in to whether you’re getting sick or not. And it’ll make sticking to your New Year’s fitness goals even easier when Apple Fitness+ debuts at the end of the year. [$349.99, target.com]

SoulCycle Bike

You may not be heading back into the spin studio anytime soon, but you can bring that experience home with the brand’s Soul for the Holidays offer (available until 11/30). This package includes the SoulCycle at-home bike, SoulCycle Basics bundle (which includes a bike mat, a SoulCycle x Jonathan Adler Grapefruit Pop Candle, and one set of two-, three-, or five-pound dumbbells), and a Theragun Elite by Therabody, totaling over $500 in savings. [$2,500, variis.com]

NordicTrack RW200 Rower

Get a low-impact, total-body cardio workout at home for $500 less than normal. The NordicTrack RW200 Rower has 24 levels of resistance to help you level-up with the machine’s built-in workouts (there are also thousands of interactive, trainer-led workouts that come with the free, 30-day iFit membership, included with this deal; otherwise it’s $15 a month). When you’re not using the machine, just fold it up for easy stowing. [$799.99, bestbuy.com]

Rhone

Get 30 percent off sitewide through November 30 when shopping for performance lifestyle items from Rhone. You’ll find everything from weather-proof winter jackets and vests to super cozy joggers and technical twill pants for when you make it back to the office. It’s never a bad idea to stock up on elevated basics like jersey tees and quilted pullovers, too. [rhone.com]

Spryng Deep Tissue Bundle

Give your leg muscles some relief with the SPRYNG Deep Tissue Bundle, which is on sale at over 40 percent off for the holidays. The SPRYNG compression calf wraps are designed to reduce recovery time and improve overall performance, while the KNUCKLES Power-Up inner layer delivers localized compression that helps warm up your muscles pre-workout or recover better post-workout. [$199.99, spryngme.com]

Janji

Running apparel company Janji launches its only sitewide sale of the year on Black Friday, offering 20 percent of literally everything—including the latest gear, inspired by South Africa and winter weather essentials made from a new high-performance knit. On Cyber Monday, you can score 50 percent off gear from past collections. And in both cases, if you’re a member of Janji Collective, you get an additional 15 percent off. [janji.com]

Fitbit

Fitbit’s Black Friday deals start on November 22, and include $50 off the new Fitbit Sense, which debuted in September. This wearable’s electrocardiogram function is FDA-approved, and comes with new tools for stress management, blood oxygen tracking, skin temperature measurements, and more. The Fitbit Charge 4 is also $50 off, the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2 are $30 off, and the Fitbit Ace 2 is $20 off. [fitbit.com]

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells

The rush for at-home workout equipment in 2020 led to a major spike in the cost of weights, but you can get a set of Bowflex’s adjustable dumbbells—the resistance of which can be changed from 10 to 90 pounds in five-pound increments with just the turn of a dial—for almost $1,500 off at Walmart right now. [$1,160.99, walmart.com]

Academy Sports + Outdoors

This sporting goods and outdoor store has a number of Black Friday deals covering some of the most popular fitness and performance brands: You can get up to 40 percent off Adidas apparel; up to 30 percent off Costa, Oakley, and Ray-Ban sunglasses; and running shoes from brands including Adidas, Brooks, New Balance, and Asics; up to 25 percent off select styles from Under Armour and Nike; plus, up to 50 percent off fitness gear and accessories. [academy.com]

