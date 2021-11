Ella Tote Bag GET IT!

At Tory Burch, you can save 30% off certain items if the bill goes over $250. So you can get your lady this fantastic tote that’ll compliment her outfits nicely while grabbing her something else to bring the price down to an even more reasonable price.

Get It: Pick up the Ella Tote Bag ($198) at Tory Burch

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!