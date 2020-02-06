The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Real fitness enthusiasts take their workouts seriously. And that means no distractions. One of the best ways to maintain a laser-like focus is to block out the outside world with headphones. But workout headphones are tricky. Some are great for the gym, while others are better for running or CrossFit. What are the best headphones for athletes? We’ve rounded up a bunch of top-flight contenders that are guaranteed to work as hard as you do.

First and foremost, headphones need to be lightweight and comfortable to be truly great for athletes. You need to be able to move, sweat, and work without ever really knowing they’re there. This eliminates a lot of corded and over-ear headphones right off the bat.

So here are the nine best headphones for athletes you can buy on Amazon. All are designed to be sweat-resistant and fit securely. All are wireless, connecting to your phone via Bluetooth. And all are made to stay out of sight and out of mind. They’ll give you the focus you need, and the performance you demand.

The Best Headphones for Athletes

Some of our favorite brands are here, including:

…and more. But over-ear headphones can work in certain situations, such as those days at the gym when you’re just moving from station to station. So just to make sure we’ve covered all our bases, we included Beats. Just in case.

Because another thing about good headphones for athletes is they need to be sturdy and durable. When you’re out there pumping and sweating, grunting and working, headphones, earbuds, pods, whatever—they’re gonna fall out. They’re going to be punished. They’re going to work.

So they’re bound to hit the floor. And the last thing you want is your prized $1,000 Sennheisers falling off your head and landing on the mat, court, or track. So we’ve left out the super-pricey, studio-quality headphones designed strictly for superior sound.

We also avoided, for the most part, the off-brand earbuds that glut the market right now. Inexpensive and serviceable, these headphones—and it seems there are literally thousands of them on Amazon—are great because if they break, get lost, or just plain suck, it’s not like you spent a ton of money on them. Right? But usually, they end up not being that great of a deal—because you have to keep buying them over and over. Or buy them two at a time, bracing for the impending failure.

So we’ve stuck to brands we know and trust. We did include a couple of lower-priced brands that get great reviews from Amazon users because not everyone wants to spend a lot of money on workout ‘phones. And some of them are fine.

But if you’re in the market for a fantastic set of Bluetooth headphones to augment your fitness routine, check out our list of the best headphones for athletes.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!