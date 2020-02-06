The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best Athletic Over-ear Headphones GET IT!

Beats Studio3

With a monstrous 22 hours of playback time (40 hours with ANC off!), you won’t wear over-ear ‘phones while running or during CrossFit. But they’re great when you’re moving from station to station in the comfort of the gym. And you can get 3 hours of charge in just ten minutes.

PROS:

-Available in numerous colors, including this posh white/gold

-Plenty of brand-name cache

CONS:

-Beats aren’t renowned for audio quality, but they’re getting better

Beats Studio3 Headphones

