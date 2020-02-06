The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best Design GET IT!

Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds

The acoustic package is designed to deliver sound so clear and powerful it will motivate you to go faster, lift heavier, and train longer. There are four colors available. But it’s this Limited Edition Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue burst that’s on sale for $60 off (at press time).

PROS:

-4.1 rating on 13k reviews

-Bose Connect app has a “Find My Buds” feature that tracks when and where your headphones were last connected to your phone

CONS:

-5-hour playback—but the included case gives an additional 10 hours of charge

Get It: Save 30% on Bose SoundSport Free ($139; was $199) at Amazon

