The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best Earbuds
Jaybird Vista
The perfect workout headphones. Jaybirds have long been among our favorites—and the Vistas take their rightful place in the lineup. Waterproof, crush-proof, drop-proof, and sweat-proof, they’re among the smallest and lightest premium headphones on the market.
PROS:
-6 hours on a full charge—10 with the case
-Available in black or grey
CONS:
-They’re pricey—but worth it
Get It: Pick up Jaybird Vista Earbuds ($180) at Amazon
