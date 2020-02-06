The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best Earbuds GET IT!

Jaybird Vista

The perfect workout headphones. Jaybirds have long been among our favorites—and the Vistas take their rightful place in the lineup. Waterproof, crush-proof, drop-proof, and sweat-proof, they’re among the smallest and lightest premium headphones on the market.

PROS:

-6 hours on a full charge—10 with the case

-Available in black or grey

CONS:

-They’re pricey—but worth it

Get It: Pick up Jaybird Vista Earbuds ($180) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!