Gear

The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

best headphones athletes
9
Amazon 9 / 9

Best for Budget Headphones

GET IT!

LETSCOM IPX7 Wireless Sport Earphones

These super-affordable headphones have all the features you’re looking for: Bluetooth connectivity, sweat- and waterproof, decent sound, noise-cancelling, and a built-in mic. But they’re a fraction of the cost of the name brands.

PROS:

-Available in multiple colors

-8-hour battery life

CONS:

-When it comes to tech, you usually get what you pay for

Get It: Pick up LETSCOM IPX7 Sport Earphones ($20) at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear