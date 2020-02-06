The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best for Budget HeadphonesGET IT!
LETSCOM IPX7 Wireless Sport Earphones
These super-affordable headphones have all the features you’re looking for: Bluetooth connectivity, sweat- and waterproof, decent sound, noise-cancelling, and a built-in mic. But they’re a fraction of the cost of the name brands.
PROS:
-Available in multiple colors
-8-hour battery life
CONS:
-When it comes to tech, you usually get what you pay for
Get It: Pick up LETSCOM IPX7 Sport Earphones ($20) at Amazon
Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top