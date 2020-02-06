The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best for Budget Headphones GET IT!

LETSCOM IPX7 Wireless Sport Earphones

These super-affordable headphones have all the features you’re looking for: Bluetooth connectivity, sweat- and waterproof, decent sound, noise-cancelling, and a built-in mic. But they’re a fraction of the cost of the name brands.

PROS:

-Available in multiple colors

-8-hour battery life

CONS:

-When it comes to tech, you usually get what you pay for

Get It: Pick up LETSCOM IPX7 Sport Earphones ($20) at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!