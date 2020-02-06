The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best Midrange Neckband HeadphonesGET IT!
TaoTronics ANC Neckband Headphones
With active noise cancelling and enhanced voice pick-up, these will take you much further than less expensive neckband options. You get a full charge in just two hours, and 16 hours of playback (with ANC off; 8 hours if on).
PROS:
-Integrated magnet keeps them secure and untangled.
-Bluetooth 5.0
CONS:
-Sound quality is lacking
Get It: Pick up TaoTronics ANC Neckband Headphones ($48) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top