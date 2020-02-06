Gear

The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

best headphones athletes
9
Amazon 7 / 9

Best Midrange Neckband Headphones

GET IT!

TaoTronics ANC Neckband Headphones

With active noise cancelling and enhanced voice pick-up, these will take you much further than less expensive neckband options. You get a full charge in just two hours, and 16 hours of playback (with ANC off; 8 hours if on). 

PROS:

-Integrated magnet keeps them secure and untangled. 

-Bluetooth 5.0

CONS:

-Sound quality is lacking

Get It: Pick up TaoTronics ANC Neckband Headphones ($48) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear