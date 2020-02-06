The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best Neckband Headphones GET IT!

Bowers & Wilkins PI4

Sublime sound. Supreme fit. Simple-connect. PI4s are what all other neckband headphones strive to be. 14mm drivers pack full sound, Adaptive Noise Cancelling keeps you in the zone, and 12-hour battery life lets you go all day long without missing a beat.

PROS:

-The best sound you can find in earbud-style headphones

-Available in gold, silver, and black

CONS:

-We wish the noise-canceling was a bit more efficient

Get It: Pick up Bowers & Wilkins PI4 ($288) at Amazon

