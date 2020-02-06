The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best Overall Deal GET IT!

TOZO T10 Wireless Earbuds

A full 50 percent off at press time, the Qi-enabled TOZOs own more than 33,000 reviews on Amazon—and snare an excellent 4.3 rating. And 70 percent of those are for five stars. So even at full price, Amazon reviewers think they’re great.

PROS:

-Bluetooth 5.0; IPX8 waterproof

-Available in five colors

CONS:

-Pods can pop out in extreme workouts

Save 50% on TAZO T10 Earbuds ($40; was $81)

