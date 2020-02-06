The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best Price on a Name Brand GET IT!

Anker Soundbuds Curve

This is a great price on a respected brand. The ultra-elastic outer ring produces deep bass, while the flexible composite bio-cellulose dome delivers mids and highs with phenomenal clarity. BASSUP technology delivers 43 percent more bass than previous models. So it’s perfect for noisy gyms.

PROS:

-IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

-10 hours of playback

CONS:

-Some reviewers complain about the mic

Get It: Pick up Anker Soundbuds Curve ($30) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!