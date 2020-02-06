The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Best Price on a Name BrandGET IT!
Anker Soundbuds Curve
This is a great price on a respected brand. The ultra-elastic outer ring produces deep bass, while the flexible composite bio-cellulose dome delivers mids and highs with phenomenal clarity. BASSUP technology delivers 43 percent more bass than previous models. So it’s perfect for noisy gyms.
PROS:
-IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof
-10 hours of playback
CONS:
-Some reviewers complain about the mic
Get It: Pick up Anker Soundbuds Curve ($30) at Amazon
