The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Athletes

Most Affordable Bose Headphones GET IT!

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

You could pay a LOT more than this and get legendary Bose sound and quality—but why? These will get the job done with aces. Excellent audio, super-comfortable, and sweat- and weather-resistant. Available in three colors, they’re on sale at press time for $30 off.

PROS:

-Classic Bose quality at a bargain price

-With StayHear+ Sport tips for a secure fit

CONS:

-Only 6 hours of battery life

Get It: Save 23% on Bose SoundSport Wireless ($99; was $129) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!