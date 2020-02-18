With all due respect to the brands that raised you, we’d like to lure you away from dimestore body washes—you know, the ones that smell like a middle school locker room—and introduce you to some more elevated, functional washes.

Yes, they’re all functional in that they clean your body, but the best body washes go an extra step: If you have dry skin, you should get an ultra-hydrating body wash that doesn’t parch. Ditto if you’ve got sensitive skin; you need to be cognizant of any fragrances or ingredients that might irritate your body. And if you’re going to choose a scented body wash, then pick one that evokes more high-end taste, with ingredients that match the scent itself (as opposed to something artificial that smells like puberty).

Here are 10 of the best body washes worth the upgrade. They cover the bases too—sensitive or dry skin, exfoliation, and body acne—scented and not. Ditch the dimestore wash, and stock one of these in your shower caddy instead.

If you’ve got sensitive skin:

The best advice here is to look for brands that advertise gentle cleansers or are clearly targeting sensitive skin. Each person’s sensitivity is different from the next, so you may have to see a dermatologist and discuss which ingredients to avoid. In the meantime, Dr. Hauschka and Eucerin make two stellar picks that are more or less universal.

