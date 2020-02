Dr. Hauschka Stone Pine Sea Salt Cleansing Gel Get It

Dr. Hauschka’s body gel is packed with essential oils and botanical ingredients, making it especially soothing on sensitive skin. Just note there is a subtle pine scent, which we love, but it might not work for you if your skin is scent-averse.

[$17; dr.hauschka.com]

