If aroma appeals to you: Get It

Maybe you do want fragrance, but you want one that smells like a well-crafted cologne, or even a scent that you’d happily diffuse through your home. Here are two such products. They’ll leave you fresh—and their scents actually evoke something meaningful or simple, rather than the overpowering stuff your teenager might buy.

Rahua Shower Gel

Rahua exudes a combination of lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, and Palo Santo. It soothes and hydrates skin with oils of sacha inchi and rahua nut—both derived from the rain forest.

[$30; rahua.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!