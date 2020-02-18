If you want a simultaneous scrub-down: Get It

Some body cleansers also double as scrubs. And some of those scrubs are good at combating or preventing acne. They all help shed dead skin cells that might block pores or leave you feeling scaly and dried out. So here are two such body scrubs, both of which cleanse at the same time. (Use the first just two to three times weekly, and the second daily or as needed.)

Birkenstock Skincare Exfoliating Body Scrub

Yes, Birkenstock is in the skincare game. Their scrub buffs tough skin with ground-up cranberry seeds, while it cleanses and soothes skin thanks to the inclusion of jojoba and macadamia oils, as well as cork oak extract (the key hydrating ingredient in their entire skincare line).

[$26; birkenstock.com]

