If you’re averse to fragrance: Get It

If you don’t like fragrance, look for options that have terms like “unscented” or “fragrance-free.” Oftentimes, these will also be products targeted at sensitive skin. Because body wash is so commonly touted as “aromatherapy,” it’s hard to find washes that carry no scent at all—yet tons smell like forests, flowers, and lavender fields. Here are a few that stick to neutral.

Cetaphil Fragrance-Free Ultra Gentle Body Wash

A favorite among dermatologists, Cetaphil is also friendly on the wallet. This unscented body wash uses aloe vera and vitamin B5 to soothe and nourish skin while it washes.

[$10.50; cetaphil.com]

