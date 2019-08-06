The Best Camp Stoves for Every Situation, According to a Pro

When it comes to selecting a camp or backpacking stove, many factors come into play. How many people do you need to feed? How much weight do you want to carry? What type of fuel is best for your circumstances? Do you need to simmer or just boil? The good news is there is an array of camp stoves for every type of backcountry chef. Most traditional camp stoves use liquid or gas fuels, but some newer alternative stoves run on fuel pellets or wood, such as Biolite’s innovative, well-designed camp stoves.

We asked consummate adventurer Douglas Stoup, founder of Ice Axe Expeditions, to tell us what he uses on his own adventures. The Tahoe-based polar explorer and avid skier, kayaker, backpacker, and mountain biker guides trips to the Poles, Amazon, Svalbard, and more. Here are his picks for the right camp stove for every situation.