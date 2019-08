The Camping Buddy Get It

MRS Whisperlite Universal

“This stove works for everyone, whether you are climbing on Ama Dablam or Mount Whitney,” Stoup says. “The MRS Whisperlite is really dependable, hybrid-fuel stove—white gas works great.” The 11.2-ounce stove has a cook time of 110 minutes using white gas and is best for camping, biking, climbing, or a full-on 8,000-meter peak.” It’s the lightest stove in its class.

[$139.95; msrgear.com]