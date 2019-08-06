The Best Camp Stoves for Every Situation, According to a Pro

The Expedition Stove Get It

MSR XGK-EX Stove

“I’ve been using the MSR XGK-EX for more than 20 years,” says Stoup. “It’s dependable and easy to fix if needed. I bring it every time.” This 13.2-ounce stove boils 1 liter of water in under 3 minutes and uses liquid fuels. With white gas, it has a burn time of 109 minutes. “It’s gone with me on 17 expeditions to the South Pole, no problems, and 17 North Pole trips, too.” Stoup always brings one stove per three people, with a backup, and a repair kit.

[$159.95; msrgear.com]