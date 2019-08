The Luxe Tailgate Get It

Coleman Classic Propane Stove

Car camping has something for everyone—literally, since weight is (not much of) an issue. “If I have no weight restrictions, I use a big Coleman dual-burner stove set up on the back of a pickup truck,” says Stoup of this classic propane stove. “You could do constant boiling for lobster or pasta for everyone. It’s really, really nice.”

[$70; coleman.com]