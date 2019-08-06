The Best Camp Stoves for Every Situation, According to a Pro

The Solo Solution Get It

JetBoil Flash Cooking System

Venturing alone is a great way to connect with nature. It also means every ounce counts. Stoup recommends the JetBoil Flash Cooking System when traveling solo. “It’s simple, easy, light, and can do a quick boil at any time,” he says. This energy-efficient, integrated canister stove can boil water in a speedy 100 seconds per .5 liters using a propane gas cannister. “One canister can last me 10 days solo with coffee and several boils a day.” The cover for this compact stove doubles as a measuring cup, too.

[$99.95; jetboil.johnsonoutdoors.com]