Foxelli Camping Hammock GET IT!

For whatever outing you’re going on, you might want a lightweight hammock. Something easy to bring about without much stress. This one does that and looks pretty good as well, giving your outdoor trips a little boost in style.

Best for: Lightweight

Get It: Pick up the Foxelli Camping Hammock ($28) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!