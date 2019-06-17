The Best Campsite Cooking Gear to Make a Four-Star Meal in the Wild

Coffee snobs don’t have to settle for bad brew when they hit the trail. The six stackable pieces of the Field Barista Coffee Drip ($70; snowpeak.com) assemble into a brewing tool similar to those used in specialty java shops. The Field Barista Kettle ($148; snowpeak.com) soaks the grounds without singeing your hand. The pressure regulator on the PocketRocket Deluxe ($70; msrgear.com) keeps a reliable flame for boiling water through harsh conditions. (Pictured above.)