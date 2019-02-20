Luggage can easily be an afterthought: Find a bag, throw things in it, call the Uber. But today—with bags that boast silent, 360-degree wheels, solar power capabilities to charge your electronics, and options that double as a desk or fold up into next to nothing—you have better options.

The best bags and suitcases around don’t just go above and beyond the basics of getting your gear from point A to point B, fitting into TSA cages, and being comfortable enough to navigate through vast airport terminals (sometimes at speeds that rival a sprint). They take the drudgery out of travel and make it—dare we say—downright enjoyable.

Here, eight carry-on luggage to consider whether you like to roll, haul, or pack gear on your back.