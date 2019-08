Backpacks are the most convenient kind of carryall for toting your laptop to the office, gear to the gym, or food to the park for a picnic lunch. They distribute weight evenly and free up your hands, but finding the perfect pack is a tricky endeavor.

We’ve hand-selected some of the best new bags that hold everything from tech or travel essentials without any extra bulk. Find your match.

Is This the Smartest Suitcase for Savvy Travelers?