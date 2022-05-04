The Best Cooling Pillows to Help you Prevent Night Sweats

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting a good nights rest is maybe the most important thing we can do in the day. With good rest, you’ll be ready and able to tackle the day with all the energy you need. And whatever you can do to get comfortable at night, you should do it. As Dr. Lawrence Epstein says, “Anything that will make you more comfortable will improve the likelihood of getting a good night’s sleep.”

For a lot of men, night sweats can be a big problem. Not being able to cool down and rest is no fun. You can set the AC as high as you can and you’ll still sweat through the night. It’s just an issue that has many causes, like hormone imbalances or stress among the many other causes. You just can’t seem to get comfortable.

Before you head to a doctor to get a diagnosis that explains why you keep sweating like a hog at night, you should try to improve the conditions of your bed. Getting cooling sheets and whatnot. But maybe most important is to try and get a cooling pillow to help you get into a comfortable position and keep your head cool.

Getting a cooling pillow should help to make things a lot easier for you at night. With the way these are designed to ventilate the heat out, you will get a nice cool breeze so every side of the pillow is like the other side of the pillow. And there are a lot of options to work with.

To help you guys get the sleep you need without spending too much time searching, we found some of the best cooling pillows around. All you gotta do is scroll down and pick up the one(s) that work best for you. Get them now so you can get a jump on the season when the heat is almost too unbearable to handle.

