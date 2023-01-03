The Best Cooling Weighted Blankets for Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Life can be a real pain in the neck. Work isn’t always sunshine and roses, not to mention our personal responsibilities. And if you like to go to the gym, your body will take even more of a beating during the day. We can use some help cooling down and relaxing at the end of the day. And that is where Cooling Weighted Blankets come into play.

We love Cooling Weighted Blankets over here. There’s something so simple yet remarkably effective about them. With the weighted design, which is supposed to equal roughly 10% of your body weight for maximum efficacy, the body releases serotonin and melatonin into the system. It’s like being wrapped up in a loving embrace, getting us to relax much quicker.

Add in the soft design of them, you got a blanket that is hard to beat. Even more so when you find ones that are made to help cool you down. Some blankets can be too overwhelming with the insulation. But if you want the ultimate comfort, you need a heavy blanket that keeps you cool. Luckily, Amazon has plenty of them in stock for you guys.

To make the search even easier for you guys that are looking for Cooling Weighted Blankets, we have picked out some of our favorites in the Amazon stock. All you guys gotta do is scroll on down and pick out the one that works best for you. These really work and you will enjoy a much more relaxing life when you have one in your home.

