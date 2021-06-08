The Best Deals On Amazon Devices Right Now

Alexa Smart Home Starter Kit GET IT!

With this bundle, you can make some big headway in bringing your home into the future. You’ll get an Echo Show 5, Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Indoor Camera, 2 Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, and an Amazon Smart Plug. With just the sound of your voice, you can get things done without having to get off the couch. And at this price, you can’t go wrong for yourself or as a gift for someone else.

Get It: Pick up the Alexa Smart Home Starter Kit ($280; was $320) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!