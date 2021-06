Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet GET IT!

Get someone a brand new tablet for a low price. It’s an amazing gift no matter the holiday and no matter the person. There’s some functionality in there that’ll make life all the more convenient for them. And you won’t have to take too big a hit to the bank account. It’s a win-win.

Get It: Pick up the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet ($155; was $165) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!