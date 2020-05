Road Bike GET IT!

If you’re looking to hit the road, this is the bike for you. It’s a sleek-looking machine and it will handle the terrain around your neighborhood with ease, be it rain or shine.

Get It: Pick up the Ridley Fenix SLX Disc Ultegra Road Bike ($2,999; was $4,999) at Competitive Cyclist

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!