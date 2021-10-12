The Best Dehumidifiers for Basements & Damp Rooms

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For anyone with a basement, there’s plenty of benefits that come with having one. All that extra space and such gives you a lot of options for storage or a new bedroom or even a home gym. But there are downsides to it as well. Mainly a lot of basements can get really humid, causing them to be quite damp and uncomfortable to deal with.

That dampness alone can cause a lot of problems. All that water in the air can cause damage to the house and anything stored within. Not to mention it can wreak havoc on your allergies and your body in general. Have pet hair getting thrown into the mix and you will have a combination that makes it pretty hard to deal with on any level.

Which is why you need to pick up a dehumidifier for the basement. Something that is made with the intent purpose of balancing out the room to make it more comfortable and just safer for everyone involved. These wonderful little machines can get placed into any room (the size of which depends on the machine’s capabilities) and sucks in the warm air in the room, taking the humidity with it, and leaving the condensation within the machine.

Obviously, there are going to be a lot of options for you to choose from out there. So much so it’s gonna be hard to choose based on what you need. Which is why we have gone ahead and picked out some items for you to use, each one picked to fall under a different use case. So if you’re looking to get one that’s quiet or one that is built for larger rooms, etc and so forth, there’s sure to be something below to catch your fancy.

Use Cases and Considerations

Basement Home Gym

If your basement is being used as a home gym, humidity is going to be an even bigger problem than usual. Because you’re working out down there, your body heats up and sweats, and leaves the room warmer than it was before you entered it. Which can cause problems in the long run, as that dampness can build up and affect your health down the road, as well as break down the machines quicker than they should. Which will mean you need a humidifier that can handle the workload of such a (probably) big room with a lot of humidity in it.

Recommended Product: hOmeLabs Dehumidifier

Basement Living Space

You’ll really want any basement that is being used as a living space to not be all that humid. Because all that humidity can build up and cause some health problems in the long road, especially for anyone with allergy issues. Depending on the space of the basement, you’ll want a dehumidifier that’ll make sure there’s no worry about any lingering issues down there.

Recommended Product: Waykar Dehumidifier

Storage

If you use the basement for storage of any kind, you don’t want it to be damp down there. Because the more that the dampness accrues, the more likely it is that anything in said basement is going to get damaged. Not to mention the greater likelihood of mold ending up being a real problem. So you need something that’s gonna keep that basement nice and leveled out so you’re never surprised by any humidity-based issues.

Recommended Product: Honeywell Dehumidifier

Best Basement Dehumidifiers

Best All-Rounder

In our minds, this is the best all-rounder in the dehumidifier game for a few reasons. For one, it has a hell of a punch to it, handling any room up to 3000 square feet with no issues. There’s an anti-spill design so there’s even less to worry about with this machine, as well as a new filter alert. It’s got smart capabilities, so it can balance out the room itself when levels change. The LED screen makes it easy to use. And when you got a machine that can get rid of 30 pints of moisture every 24 hours, you can be sure that any room this fits in will be a whole lot more comfortable.

Get It: Pick up the Honeywell Dehumidifier ($218; was $250) at Amazon

Best For Small Spaces

If you’re looking for a smaller room to keep in balance with the humidity, say an office space down in the basement, you’ll be well served by picking up this SEAVON model. It can handle a room up to 240 square feet, making sure levels are always below 45%. It’s very quiet and it can shut itself off, which means you won’t have to focus on it too much when you’re getting to work in that small room of yours. With fresh air like this in your life, you’ll be able to get your work done at a higher level.

Get It: Pick up the SEAVON Dehumidifier ($40; was $60) at Amazon

Best For Large Spaces

Like we said above, this hOmeLabs model is going to be perfect for home gyms but large rooms in general. It’s got the power to handle up to 4,500 square feet, taking 50 pints of water out of the air per day in its 1.6-gallon water tank design. It’s easy to use, letting itself run for 24 hours until the tank is full up, so you can leave it running to make sure that the home gym/large basement is nice and balanced all day long. You could even attach a hose to it so it can drain continuously for those days when it’s really sweaty down there. If it can handle a home gym, it can certainly handle any basement you throw it at.

Get It: Pick up the hOmeLabs Dehumidifier ($260; was $325) at Amazon

Best For Quiet

For a basement that’s being used as a living space, you’d want one that is quiet and doesn’t call too much attention to itself. That’s where Waykar comes into play. It’s got a nice and quiet design, helping keep any room up to 2000 square feet nice and comfy. It can remove up to 34 pints of water per day, with auto or manual drainage options. It’s easy to use and easy to drain, with no worries of it interrupting your daily life.

Get It: Pick up the Waykar Dehumidifier ($170; was $240) at Amazon

Best Smart Dehumidifier

With this humidifier from Vacplus in your life, you won’t have to worry about any room up to 3,000 square feet being too uncomfortable due to humidity. Not just because it can go into the basement with ease and get rid of 50 pints of moisture per day. But because it’s a smart-enabled model, so you can control it from any room of the house. Even out of the house if you want. This is easy to set up with a lot of power, delivering comfort and convenience to any home that needs it.

Get It: Pick up the Vacplus Dehumidifier ($180) at Amazon

