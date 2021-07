ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer GET IT!

Fold this up and store it away in your kitchen drawer so it’s not in the way when you’re not getting accurate readings on your meals.

Get It: Pick up the ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer ($15; was $30) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!